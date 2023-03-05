Weapons detection scanners get green light from Prince William County School Board

The weapons detection scanners will be installed in all 34 Prince William County Middle and High Schools by the end of September.

MANASSAS, Va. — The Prince William County School Board voted unanimously in favor of installing Evolv Technology scanners in 34 middle and high schools across the county.

The board cast their vote around Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

"We have done numerous town halls, virtual, and in person. We’ve done extensive surveys and it is almost unanimous support," said Prince William County School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef.

There was no hesitation from any of the board members as they voted yes, giving the green light on the installation.

"Some of the school shootings we're seeing around the country, and within the commonwealth have increased fear and anxiety of our students and our faculty," said Dr. Lateef.

He said it'll cost the county about $10.7 million over four years but is already included in the budget.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re even having to do this. We are creating a solution for a problem that society continues to fail at. The prevalence of weapons and guns in the in the community is really out of control and it’s something that we have to do now just keep them out of the building," said Dr. Lateef.

In March, Osbourn High School in Manassas became the first Northern Virginia school to install the technology.

Evolv Technology can screen up to 4,000 people per hour or 60 people per minute or more than a person each second, according to the website. Students are not required to remove items from their bag before or pockets before going through.

Using artificial intelligence, the machines can detect guns, knives and even vapes, according to Lateef.

He told WUSA9 elementary schools will not receive the scanners because weapons being brought in to the elementary schools haven't posed as big of an issue as they've seen in middle and high schools.

"Someone might say 'well you know we saw that shooting in Tennessee that happened but the systems are not going to stop someone from rolling in with an AR-15. They're just gonna walk right through that right?' This is a detection looking for things being hidden in pockets and backpacks primarily of our students," he said.

Jaylen Custis told WUSA9 he graduated from high school last year and is fully supportive of the scanners.

“It’s the same thing as if you go through TSA. So when we try to make that argument that there’s gonna be a prison that’s an invalid argument because you feel like you’re going to prison when you go through TSA?" said Custis.

Dr. Lateef told WUSA9 his biggest concern or rather disappointment, is that they're needed at all.

"It makes me feel like a failure. We should all feel like a failure. Society has failed at keeping weapons out of the hands of children – keeping our public safe from these random acts of violence. We haven't done enough to address why do students bring weapons to school," said Lateef.