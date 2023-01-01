'We all have the same goal. We want to locate him' | Police say the search continues for Woodbridge man who's been missing a week

Jose Guerrero, 20, was reported missing on December 21. His family and police continue to search for him.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Thursday marked eight days since Jose Guerrero, 20, was reported missing.

WUSA9 spoke to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, with the Prince William County Police Department. He said the department was first notified by Guerrero's family that he was missing on Dec. 21.

"At the time that he was reported missing, there was nothing to indicate that he was in trouble or anything like that. He is an adult. He was entered into the system as missing," said Sgt. Perok.

He says that on Friday they got a call from the family, that his car had been found on Bel Air Road near Jeffries Road.

"We also learned additional information and his status at that time was upgraded to endangered," said Perok.

Guerrero's family told WUSA9 that investigators told them, that there was a large amount of blood in the car.

Police would not confirm that detail or share the specific reason they changed Jose's status from Missing to Missing Endangered.

"I don't want to get into specific investigative details in this because if there is foul play we're going to have a case that we would have to prosecute down the road potentially. So, giving or releasing those investigative details might be a little premature at the moment," said Sgt. Perok.

He did, however, explain what qualifies a missing person to be endangered.

"If we the police can articulate that the individual in any case is a danger to themselves or a danger to others or in danger themselves, that upgrades someone's classification," said Perok.

He says the department has conducted a number of searches and followed up on several leads, but unfortunately, nothing has led them to Jose.

"We are looking for any known associates Jose has. Whether they lead nowhere or to his location, we're not ruling anything out," said Perok

Since his disappearance, Guerrero's family has conducted numerous searches of their own.

Perok said it's important that anyone helping in the search efforts, shares their findings with police.

"We understand the family is concerned and we are as well. We all have the same goal. We want to locate him," said Perok.

He told WUSA9 the reason it's important for family and friends to turn over any information and leads to police is that " if there is foul play with his disappearance we are going to potentially have a case that we need to prosecute. We need to do everything by the book and with procedures. If there is unfortunately a negative result of this investigation we need to make sure we can give the family closure and prosecute a case if need be."

He said they are hopeful that Guerrero is found soon.

"We understand the family's frustrated and concerned over his disappearance. We are too," said Perok.