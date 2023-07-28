Child, man shot near Hendley Elementary School in Southeast DC

"Let me be clear: This gun violence has to stop," Chief Pamela Smith said.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Police are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 400 block of Chesapeake Street Southeast, near Hendley Elementary School, for a report of a shooting just before noon on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a man and another person, only identified by police as a juvenile, had been shot.

DC Police Chief Pamala A. Smith said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Chief Smith did not identify either person shot.

Police are still searching for who is responsible. Chief Smith said investigators are searching for a red Jeep four-door SUV in connection to the case. Four people were inside the vehicle at the time, and two people in the back got out and opened fire, Smith said. So far, no arrests have been made.

"Let me be clear: This gun violence has to stop. We can no longer have this type of violence in any of our cities across the District of Columbia. If you see something, we are asking you to say something," the chief said in a press conference.

Anyone who may have information about what happened should contact MPD at 202-727-9099, or text the department's tip line at 50411.

