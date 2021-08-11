x
Child falls through home elevator shaft in Potomac, officials say

There is no word yet on whether the child is injured.

POTOMAC, Md. — Crews are working to help a child who fell down an elevator shaft at a home in Potomac, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. 

According to a tweet from Montgomery Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the child fell from the third floor to the first floor at a home in the 11800 block of Centurion Way near Greenbrier Road. 

Officials say the child was injured but is expected to survive.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

RELATED: Elevators inside vacation rentals can crush children, according to federal regulators

WUSA9 recently looked into reports of children being injured or even dying due to home elevators

A 7-year-old boy was crushed to death by an elevator at a vacation rental home on July 11 in North Carolina. Police say he was playing a game of hide and seek and got trapped in between elevator doors in a small gap.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, says 22 people have died in home elevator accidents since 1981. Most of them are children. More have suffered life-altering injuries. 

