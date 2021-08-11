Child falls through home elevator shaft in Potomac, officials say

There is no word yet on whether the child is injured.

POTOMAC, Md. — Crews are working to help a child who fell down an elevator shaft at a home in Potomac, Maryland Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Montgomery Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the child fell from the third floor to the first floor at a home in the 11800 block of Centurion Way near Greenbrier Road.

Officials say the child was injured but is expected to survive.

WUSA9 recently looked into reports of children being injured or even dying due to home elevators.

A 7-year-old boy was crushed to death by an elevator at a vacation rental home on July 11 in North Carolina. Police say he was playing a game of hide and seek and got trapped in between elevator doors in a small gap.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, says 22 people have died in home elevator accidents since 1981. Most of them are children. More have suffered life-altering injuries.