Couple rescues child who fell from moving car in Stafford County

Mark and Tawan Brown jumped in to action and the 4-year-old was not hurt.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A couple in Stafford County rescued a 4-year-old child who fell out of a moving car on Warrenton Road Saturday night.

Mark and Tawana Brown were driving in the area of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive when they saw something moving in the road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. As they got closer, they noticed a small child, still in a car seat, had fallen out of the vehicle.

Mark Brown stopped his car, and Tawana Brown jumped out and quickly got the child out of the road to safety. The child's mother had stopped a short distance ahead and ran back to the scene, the 4-year-old child was not hurt.

While waiting for law enforcement to arrive, the Browns noticed that the mother had two other car seats in her car that were not secure, and lacked shoulder straps to keep the kids safe.

Mark Brown went home and came back with two car seats, and helped the mother install them. The Browns also showed the woman how to use the child safety locks, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Responding deputy M.A. Pearce determined that the child had opened the door while the vehicle was moving, and since the seat was unsecured, the child fell into the road. The mother was released on a summons for child abuse, according to the sheriff's office.

Mark and Tawana Brown were given a Sheriff's Recognition Coin for their quick actions.