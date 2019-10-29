BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County police confirmed detectives are investigating a death threat at Westland Middle School in Bethesda.

Police said detectives are working with Montgomery County Public Schools to investigate the potential threat.

There may be an increased presence of police officers at the school Tuesday out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Andrea Rinaldi's daughter goes to the middle school. She kept her daughter home from school because of the threat.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A parent posted on Facebook about the threat.

Andrea Rinaldi

Earlier this year, a threat was made against Loudoun County schools. Authorities in Loudoun County believe the threat made on social media toward the local system are not credible, they announced by letter.

A Snapchat screen screenshot with rumored threats towards schools in Loudoun County was being shared around the community.

RELATED: Rumored Snapchat threat made toward Loudoun County schools 'not credible'

Read below for the official statement:

"According to the Sheriff’s Office, “The LCSO has found no evidence that lends credibility to any threats, but the screenshot is possibly related to a rumored threat at Broad Run High School earlier this week. That threat was determined to be non-credible.

“As the investigation continues and out of an abundance of caution, parents can expect extra patrols from LCSO during school hours on September 11 due to the social media post.

“Please be assured that the LCSO and Loudoun County Public Schools take all threats seriously and we will thoroughly investigate any threats made against our schools and our children.”

In April, the Loudoun County NAACP alerted WUSA9 about a Snapchat post which appeared to threaten racist violence at Tuscarora High School just outside of Leesburg.

The post read: "Mood: To kill all you ni***s in tusky".

A statement from LCPS, at the time, said the threat lacked credibility:

"The Leesburg Police Department and Loudoun County Public Schools do not have any evidence that the statement in the social media post is a credible threat."

RELATED: Montgomery County police investigating death of officer after Silver Spring shooting

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.