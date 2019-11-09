LEESBURG, Va. — Authorities in Loudoun County are working to investigate some threatening social media posts that were directed toward the local school system.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday night that a Snapchat screen screenshot with rumored threats towards schools in Loudoun County was being shared around the community.

The department tweeted that it is working with Loudoun County Public Schools to determine the credibility of the social media post.

RELATED: Police investigating racist threat made against Loudoun Co. high school

"Please be assured that the LCSO & Loudoun County Public Schools take all threats seriously & we will thoroughly investigate any threats made against our schools & our children," LCSO tweeted around 11 pm Tuesday night.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office asks that community members contact them at 703-777-1021 if they have any information regarding the source of the post.

LCSO says it plans to update the public when additional information is made available on the case.

This is not the first time Snapchat has been used to make a threat against Loudoun County Public Schools.

RELATED: Loudoun Co. HS bomb threat may have been swatting incident

In April, the Loudoun County NAACP alerted WUSA9 about a Snapchat post which appeared to threaten racist violence at Tuscarora High School just outside of Leesburg.

The post read: "Mood: To kill all you ni***s in tusky".

A statement from LCPS, at the time, said the threat lacked credibility:

"The Leesburg Police Department and Loudoun County Public Schools do not have any evidence that the statement in the social media post is a credible threat."

WUSA9 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.