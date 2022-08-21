'Pedestrian Zone' Sundays kick off in Adams Morgan

"I love walking the streets, I think that's kind of when you discover more things," Sydney Meadows said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC — On Sunday in Adams Morgan, D.C. officials blocked the streets, turned up the music and allowed people to see the neighborhood on foot.

The pedestrian-only zone debuted at noon. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department blocked off 18th Street NW to motorists.

WUSA9 spoke with business owners and people while they were out about if they think the new, temporary zone will help revive a community that’s struggled through the coronavirus pandemic.

One Sunday a month, for the next few months, D.C. officials will block off the streets in Adams Morgan in an attempt to get more people out walking and into some of the local businesses.

Bouncing back from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been a plight for Jonathan Askarinam at Johnny Pistolas.

“You know, we tried to do takeout, but we weren't established for takeout. And our restaurant wasn't really known as much as our food, but it was really known for being a place where you came and you hang out, and the vibe and just meeting people and greeting people,” Askarinam said.

“This is such a great street," he added. "It's a big street and it's a walkable street. So I think that by closing it down, it should bring a lot more folks to the neighborhood to experience. I mean, I personally think Adams Morgan is the best neighborhood in D.C, but I'm biased."

No matter what you’re looking for, there is something for everyone. Even dance lessons were taught by Madeline Roger from Mint.

“Being outside just makes it that much better. So being able to do things like we have my cardio hip hop class today, we have some yoga, we have some Bollywood dance - it's also hitting the streets today,”

Sunday’s street closure was the first of three planned Sundays. That section of Adams Morgan along 18th Street NW is home to 60 bars, restaurants, stores, and a place to worship inside the District of Columbia Arts Center.

Churchgoer Shawnee Johnson hopes the foot traffic will bring in new people. “It's been really refreshing to be able to worship with other people face to face and laugh and look them in the eye and just really have that connection,” she said.

Once their service was over, she and her friend Sydney Meadows were able to walk down the block, safely, for brunch.