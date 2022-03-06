Trial pedestrian-only zone coming monthly to Adams Morgan along 18th Street NW

The Adams Morgan Partnership BID said they will work with the D.C. government to make the trial a more permanent feature in the neighborhood.

WASHINGTON — An 18th Street Pedestrian Zone is finally debuting in Adams Morgan later in the month after much community discussion, according to the local business improvement district.

The pedestrian zone will be located along 18th Street NW between Kalorama and Columbia Roads NW and closed down to cars once a month on Aug. 21, Sept. 4 and Oct. 23 from noon to 10 p.m. The busy area is home to a number of bars and restaurants.

The original mayor's order included a fourth August date, but WMATA could not accommodate it, according to the Adams Morgan Partnership BID.

The nonprofit adds they are working hard with the D.C. government to continue the Pedestrian Zone on a more regular basis and, hopefully, for entire weekends in the future.

It's official: 18th Street in Adams Morgan will be open to pedestrians (and closed to cars) pic.twitter.com/SrPWWiqPTG — Peter Wood (@notPeterWood) August 8, 2022

The district says that the objective of the pedestrian zone is to be a tool for the economic recovery of Adams Morgan businesses.

"Closing the street to vehicular traffic allows for more pedestrians, bicyclists and people on scooters to have additional safe space to walk to their favorite cafe, shop for a unique gift, bike to dinner with friends, scooter to a hair or nail appointment, or wander the tree-lined streets of Adams Morgan and enjoy the architecture," the neighborhood's BID said in a release. "For the last two years, the BID has worked tirelessly with DC government representatives and community partners to bring the Pedestrian Zone back to the neighborhood."