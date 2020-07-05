Gotta a graduation gown? Donate it and help a healthcare worker

We're highlighting good people doing great things in the communities, to hopefully make you smile and even inspire you to pass on the kindness.

All across America, graduation ceremonies are being cancelled or postponed because of the outbreak.

And if you’ve got a graduation gown collecting dust, consider donating to help front line workers.

Than Moore is balancing his time between two jobs.

He’s a physician’s assistant in Burlington Vermont Emergency Department and he’s studying for his master’s degree in sustainable innovation.

He says he wanted to make a difference and help with the PPE shortage facing his colleagues.

“So, then the idea came to me, what a better opportunity then, to try to get gowns into the hands of our healthcare workers on the front lines and graduation gowns seem to be the best answer,” Moore said.

Moore asked some friends to help with his idea and they launched Gowns4Good.net

The site connects people wanting to donate graduation gowns with hospitals, urgent care and assisted living facilities that want them.

Moore said, "These gowns when worn can be put on backwards so that they have a high riding neckline, they have full sleeves they are full length to the ground and what they’re doing is there a better alternative form then these makeshift trash bags that I heard about my colleagues using. It allows the healthcare worker to stay protected and not get infected.”

The site has an interactive map showing where folks have donated from, like Tracey Spencer of Potomac Maryland.

She donated her daughter Meredith’s high school and graduation gowns.

Moore says while thousands of gowns have been donated, they have more than 75,000 requests from hospitals, medical facilities and nursing homes.

He said, “I would just like to thank everybody out there for their generosity for their donations we are just that we are so humbled by the outpouring of support and we hope everyone out there can stay healthy can stay strong and stay safe."

Do you have a good news story?