We're all in this together: College Hunks moving domestic violence victims for free.

There's good stuff happening in our communities so we're highlighting good people doing great things.

WASHINGTON — Part of “being in this together” is helping those in the community who are more vulnerable right now.

We’re talking domestic violence victims who may be feeling trapped and isolated with no way out.

But one company is lending a helping hand

Nick Friedman is the Founder and President of College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving and he said, "College hunks hauling junk and moving we’ve always considered ourselves being purpose driven and socially conscious."

He started the company right here in Washington DC.

Friedman says with shelter at home orders in place and domestic violence reports on the rise he wanted to help anyone feeling powerless in an unhealthy home situation.

He said, "We wanted to volunteer and offer our trucks and our moving services at no charge to help any victim of domestic violence get out of the situation they are in and into a safe house or shelter where they will be much safer going forward."

College Hunks has 135 franchises nationwide working with shelters and safe houses to be a pipeline of hoping to safely move people out of harms’ way.

He added, "You know I think right now more than anything you know I’ve seen the #We’reAllInThisTogether and I truly believe that as a community we have to support one another we have to give a voice to people that maybe overlooked."

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Do you have a feel-good or good news story? We’d love to hear about it.

Text the word "TOGETHER" to (202) 895-5599 to find out more.

