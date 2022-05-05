Want to help your neighbors? Give back now to support families in our area

WASHINGTON — Many of you are looking for a way to give during this pandemic, so we’ve partnered with the United Way of the National Capital Area for its 10th annual #DoMore24 campaign.
This social movement brings together charities, private companies and donors who are committed to making a difference in our community.
Since 2013, United Way NCA has supported more than 1,200 nonprofit organizations raising more than $13.7 million dollars for this region’s heroes and the nonprofits that support the community every day.
This year’s theme is “Better United.”
Rosie Allen-Herring, president and CEO of United Way of the National Capital Area
The 24-hour fundraising effort helps raise critical funds for more than 600 local nonprofits that help families right here in our community.
She said we are 'Better United' because, “as a community, as a sector and as a region, and therefore we are going to continue to join forces as we recover from the pandemic and lift up our neighbors in need."
You can join the movement too and no amount is too small to make an impact.
Online donations can be made online at www.domore24.org
"During the last two years, we have seen small businesses, families and loved ones devastated by this pandemic, we have united with our neighbors in organizing around social justice and racial equity, we have seen unprecedented levels of hunger, unemployment, and deficits in education. We are truly Better United when we break down barriers to create a more equitable society where everyone in our community has fair and equal access to health, education and economic opportunity," she said.