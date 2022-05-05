Want to help your neighbors? Give back now to support families in our area

United Way of the National Capital Area is supporting more than 600 local nonprofits through its 10th annual #DoMore24.

WASHINGTON — Many of you are looking for a way to give during this pandemic, so we’ve partnered with the United Way of the National Capital Area for its 10th annual #DoMore24 campaign.

This social movement brings together charities, private companies and donors who are committed to making a difference in our community.

Since 2013, United Way NCA has supported more than 1,200 nonprofit organizations raising more than $13.7 million dollars for this region’s heroes and the nonprofits that support the community every day.

This year’s theme is “Better United.”

Rosie Allen-Herring, president and CEO of United Way of the National Capital Area

The 24-hour fundraising effort helps raise critical funds for more than 600 local nonprofits that help families right here in our community.

She said we are 'Better United' because, “as a community, as a sector and as a region, and therefore we are going to continue to join forces as we recover from the pandemic and lift up our neighbors in need."

You can join the movement too and no amount is too small to make an impact.

Online donations can be made online at www.domore24.org

