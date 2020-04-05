Needs double at Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services. Want to help?

You can help LARS and hundreds of other non-profits through United Way National Capital Area's Do More 24.

We know many of you are looking for a way to give during this pandemic, so we’ve partnered with the United Way of the National Capital Area for their 8th annual Do More 24. It’s a way to help families right here in our community through hundreds of non-profits.

Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, which goes by LARS for short, has been around since 1987. That’s when a bunch of local congregations came together, to create an organization dedicated to helping people facing eviction, homelessness and food insecurity.

33 years later, the staff of 8 serves close to 900 households in Prince George’s, Howard and Anne Arundel Counties.

Right now they’re seeing 50% increase in requests for help from new clients looking for help with just basic needs.

Leah Paley is the Executive Director at Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services.

Want to help? Click here.

$480 Helps prevent an eviction

$240 Keeps a family's lights on

$124 Stocks a fridge for two weeks

$48 Gives cleaning supplies to 5 households

$24 Fills a life-saving prescription

She says, "We are seeing a lot of people who have been furloughed who have been let go, whose hours have been cut back, who have maybe voluntarily quit because out of fear for their own health because they had a compromised immune system. And we’re seeing people for food assistance wanting more food wanting more frequently than we were normally able to give and we’ve tried to adjust so we can allow for them to have an access our food pantry more frequently."

Paley said, "I wanna give a shout out to our staff because they have been absolutely amazing. We are serving the community we recognize the importance of our service it is essential. We believe in the importance of our work."

"It’s just been really awesome so we are so grateful to everyone who has reached out to offer support in someway," she said.