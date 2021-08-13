Principal makes house visits to connect with remote learning students

The Fairfax County elementary principal visited more than 50 homes this past school year.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Finnian and Alexandra Hays are going into 3rd and 4th grade at West Springfield elementary. Playing in their backyard with their parents, they are joined by a special guest: their principal, Dr. Kelly Sheers.

“I wanted to see them, acknowledge the hard work that they have done all year and rebuild that relationship. It’s a year and a half. I miss them," said Dr. Sheers.

"Really surprising that she would just come to our house," remarked Alexandra Hays.

With a quarter of West Springfield Elementary families keeping their children in virtual learning this past school year, Sheers went door-to-door to visit them. She was part ambassador, part motivator and part listener.

"I asked every child what they’re proud of and that was probably one of the most rewarding things, to hear a kindergartener say, ‘I learned to read,’ to hear a 4th grader say ‘I know how to add fractions now,’” added Dr. Sheers.

For these parents, Dr. Sheer’s visits reminded them they had the support of a larger school family.

"The potential is to feel left out, so to have Dr. Sheers reach out, and the school to reach out, it meant a lot to still feel connected; say, 'hey, we didn’t forget about you,'" said father Ken Hays.

But for mother Carrie Monger, the end of at-home learning brings new emotional challenges.

"I’ve just had them under my wing for the last year and a half and it kind of feels scary, like they’re going to kindergarten again."

The measure of what student progress was lost during the 2020-2021 school year is still being figured out. But Principal Sheers does not regard it as a “lost year.”

"No. I think every student in my experiences, of all 50 plus students I visited, they all were able to celebrate the learning," remarked Dr. Sheers.

While students adapted to remote learning, some are learning to get back in person this fall. Visits, like Dr. Sheers', made all the difference to some students..