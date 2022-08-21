Fairfax County Public School makes safety changes following the deadly crash that killed two Oakton High School students

The school system has moved 22 bus stops away from Blake Lane following growing safety concerns after three students were hit in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OAKTON, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools has moved 22 bus stops away from Blake Lane in response to the crash at the Five Oaks Road intersection that killed two Oakton High School students and left a third injured.

Starting Monday, Aug. 22, students will wait for the bus on side streets at least 50 feet away from Blake Lane. Once school bus drivers ensure that traffic has stopped, they will motion for students to board.

Fairfax County School Board Member Karl Frisch informed his constituents about the changes made following a safety study evaluating school bus safety along the corridor.

Six stops will remain on Blake Lane because the side streets lack the capacity for buses to turn around, but no students will have to wait along the roadway moving forward.

In a statement, Fairfax County School Board Karl Frisch said, “Moving these bus stops will enhance student safety while local and state partners continue working together to mitigate speeding and other traffic concerns in the area.”

New signage has been installed along the 35 mph corridor and the Fairfax County Public Awareness Campaign has put up signs reminding drivers to slow down.

"After that accident, people are thinking that speed is a concern," said Oakton resident Shiva Bucireddy to WUSA9 about the June 7 crash that killed two Oakton High School students and left a third injured. Bucireddy says he has lived in the area for six years and he would like to see more extreme measures in place.

"Yeah, speed cameras are a good idea to enforce that everyone is following the speed," said Bucireddy.

The alleged driver involved in the incident, 18-year-old Usman Shahid, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police said he was driving 81 mph in the 35 mph zone.

Fairfax County has expanded the area where drivers can face $200 fines for speeding along the corridor.

School Board Member Frisch says county Supervisors have directed staff to provide recommendations on the purchase of additional speed deterrent devices. Supervisor Dalia Palchik has also convened a Blake Lane Safety Community Advisory Group.

During the safety meetings, some residents have requested Fairfax County Police to park patrol cars along Blake Lane to deter speeding but police say they simply do not have enough officers to do that.

BUS STOP ADJUSTMENTS

*** Indicates bus stop remaining on Blake Lane (students will wait on side streets).

Luther Jackson Middle School

Luther Jackson MS (AAP) — Blake Lane & Five Oaks Road

Stop moved to Mosaic ES

Luther Jackson MS (AAP) — Blake Lane & Tipperary PS

Stop moved to Tipperary Pass & Valera Court

Luther Jackson MS (AAP) Blake Lane & Mission Square Drive

Stop is on the Service Road

Thoreau Middle School

Thoreau MS — Blake La & Five Oaks Rd

Stop moved to Mosaic ES

Thoreau MS –Blake Lane & Cyrandall Valley

Stop moved to Cyrandall Valley Road & Capperton Drive (up to 10 minutes late arrival to school)

Thoreau MS — Blake Lane & Mission Square Drive

Stop is on the Service Road

Thoreau MS –Blake Lane & Cyrandall Valley (Students who traverse Platten Drive and Sugar Lane)

Stop moved to Sweet Mint Drive/Sugar Lane

Thoreau MS –Blake Lane/Hibbard Street

Stop changed to Hibbard Street & Copper Court

Thoreau MS –Student walking from Tipperary Pass to Edgelea Road

Stop changed to Tipperary Pass & Valera Court

Thoreau MS — Late Run –Tipperary Pass & Valera Court

Stop changed to Cyrandall Valley Road/Caperton Drive

Thoreau MS — Blake Lane & Hibbard Street

Stop changed to Hibbard Street/Copper Court

*** Thoreau MS — 10005 THRU 10017 BLAKE LA @ PIPESTEM

Student will wait on the property complex until the bus arrives

Mountain View High School

Mountain View HS — Blake Lane /Sutton

Stop changed to Vaden Drive/Saintsbury Drive

Crossfield Elementary School

Crossfield ES –9553 Blake Lane

Stop moved to Blake Lane Service Road

Marshall Road Elementary School

Marshall Road ES — 9553 Blake La @ Fairfax Circle Villa Apartments

Stop moved to Blake Lane Service Road

Mosaic Elementary School

Mosaic ES — Blake Lane & Mission Square Drive

Stop is on the Service Road

Mosaic ES — Blake Lane & Lindenbrook Street

Stop is on the Service Road

Mosaic ES –Blake Lane/Tipperary Pass

Stop changed to Tipperary Pass/Valera Court

*** Mosaic ES — Blake Lane/Oakton Crest Place

Bus will stop at the corner of Blake La & Oakton Crest Pl

Students will wait on Oakton Crest Place

*** Mosaic ES — 9553 Blake Lane @ Fairfax Circle Villa Apartments

78 students were previously assigned walkers

Students have been assigned a bus

Student will wait in the apartment complex area until the bus arrives

Oakton Elementary School

Oakton ES — Jermantown Road/Trevor House

Stop changed to Bushman Drive/Summit Square

*** Oakton ES — 9926 Blake Lane (Residential stop)

One student will wait in the driveway until the bus arrives

*** Oakton ES — 10005 THRU 10017 BLAKE LA @ PIPESTEM

Students will wait on the property complex until the bus arrives

Oakton ES — Jermantown Rd & Borge St

Students will wait on Borge Street until the bus arrives

Oakton ES — 2900 Jermantown Rd

Students will wait on the sidewalk at the Pipe Stem

*** Oakton ES — Blake/Palmer