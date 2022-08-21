Fairfax County Public School makes safety changes following the deadly crash that killed two Oakton High School students

OAKTON, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools has moved 22 bus stops away from Blake Lane in response to the crash at the Five Oaks Road intersection that killed two Oakton High School students and left a third injured.
Starting Monday, Aug. 22, students will wait for the bus on side streets at least 50 feet away from Blake Lane. Once school bus drivers ensure that traffic has stopped, they will motion for students to board.
Fairfax County School Board Member Karl Frisch informed his constituents about the changes made following a safety study evaluating school bus safety along the corridor.
Six stops will remain on Blake Lane because the side streets lack the capacity for buses to turn around, but no students will have to wait along the roadway moving forward.
In a statement, Fairfax County School Board Karl Frisch said, “Moving these bus stops will enhance student safety while local and state partners continue working together to mitigate speeding and other traffic concerns in the area.”
New signage has been installed along the 35 mph corridor and the Fairfax County Public Awareness Campaign has put up signs reminding drivers to slow down.
"After that accident, people are thinking that speed is a concern," said Oakton resident Shiva Bucireddy to WUSA9 about the June 7 crash that killed two Oakton High School students and left a third injured. Bucireddy says he has lived in the area for six years and he would like to see more extreme measures in place.
"Yeah, speed cameras are a good idea to enforce that everyone is following the speed," said Bucireddy.
The alleged driver involved in the incident, 18-year-old Usman Shahid, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police said he was driving 81 mph in the 35 mph zone.
Fairfax County has expanded the area where drivers can face $200 fines for speeding along the corridor.
School Board Member Frisch says county Supervisors have directed staff to provide recommendations on the purchase of additional speed deterrent devices. Supervisor Dalia Palchik has also convened a Blake Lane Safety Community Advisory Group.
During the safety meetings, some residents have requested Fairfax County Police to park patrol cars along Blake Lane to deter speeding but police say they simply do not have enough officers to do that.
BUS STOP ADJUSTMENTS
*** Indicates bus stop remaining on Blake Lane (students will wait on side streets).
Luther Jackson Middle School
Luther Jackson MS (AAP) — Blake Lane & Five Oaks Road
Stop moved to Mosaic ES
Luther Jackson MS (AAP) — Blake Lane & Tipperary PS
Stop moved to Tipperary Pass & Valera Court
Luther Jackson MS (AAP) Blake Lane & Mission Square Drive
Stop is on the Service Road
Thoreau Middle School
Thoreau MS — Blake La & Five Oaks Rd
Stop moved to Mosaic ES
Thoreau MS –Blake Lane & Cyrandall Valley
Stop moved to Cyrandall Valley Road & Capperton Drive (up to 10 minutes late arrival to school)
Thoreau MS — Blake Lane & Mission Square Drive
Stop is on the Service Road
Thoreau MS –Blake Lane & Cyrandall Valley (Students who traverse Platten Drive and Sugar Lane)
Stop moved to Sweet Mint Drive/Sugar Lane
Thoreau MS –Blake Lane/Hibbard Street
Stop changed to Hibbard Street & Copper Court
Thoreau MS –Student walking from Tipperary Pass to Edgelea Road
Stop changed to Tipperary Pass & Valera Court
Thoreau MS — Late Run –Tipperary Pass & Valera Court
Stop changed to Cyrandall Valley Road/Caperton Drive
Thoreau MS — Blake Lane & Hibbard Street
Stop changed to Hibbard Street/Copper Court
*** Thoreau MS — 10005 THRU 10017 BLAKE LA @ PIPESTEM
Student will wait on the property complex until the bus arrives
Mountain View High School
Mountain View HS — Blake Lane /Sutton
Stop changed to Vaden Drive/Saintsbury Drive
Crossfield Elementary School
Crossfield ES –9553 Blake Lane
Stop moved to Blake Lane Service Road
Marshall Road Elementary School
Marshall Road ES — 9553 Blake La @ Fairfax Circle Villa Apartments
Stop moved to Blake Lane Service Road
Mosaic Elementary School
Mosaic ES — Blake Lane & Mission Square Drive
Stop is on the Service Road
Mosaic ES — Blake Lane & Lindenbrook Street
Stop is on the Service Road
Mosaic ES –Blake Lane/Tipperary Pass
Stop changed to Tipperary Pass/Valera Court
*** Mosaic ES — Blake Lane/Oakton Crest Place
Bus will stop at the corner of Blake La & Oakton Crest Pl
Students will wait on Oakton Crest Place
*** Mosaic ES — 9553 Blake Lane @ Fairfax Circle Villa Apartments
78 students were previously assigned walkers
Students have been assigned a bus
Student will wait in the apartment complex area until the bus arrives
Oakton Elementary School
Oakton ES — Jermantown Road/Trevor House
Stop changed to Bushman Drive/Summit Square
*** Oakton ES — 9926 Blake Lane (Residential stop)
One student will wait in the driveway until the bus arrives
*** Oakton ES — 10005 THRU 10017 BLAKE LA @ PIPESTEM
Students will wait on the property complex until the bus arrives
Oakton ES — Jermantown Rd & Borge St
Students will wait on Borge Street until the bus arrives
Oakton ES — 2900 Jermantown Rd
Students will wait on the sidewalk at the Pipe Stem
*** Oakton ES — Blake/Palmer
Students will wait on Palmer until the bus arrives
