'Families hurting the most have the most pressure' | DC group hopes to help children get ready for school as prices rise for items

Serve Your City plans to hold a backpack donation event and giveaway on August 28 to help children get the supplies they need for school.

WASHINGTON — The National Retail Federation (NRF) says parents plan to pay record amounts for back-to-school supplies for their children this year while some items see price increases as a result of being in short supply during the pandemic.

According to a recent NRF survey, parents with children in grades K-12 planned to spend an average of $848.90 on school supplies this year, which is $59 more than last year,

In total, the NRF said back-to-school spending across the country could reach a record $37.1 billion after last year was recorded around $33.9 billion. This year's figure marks the highest it has ever been in the history of the survey.

The NRF said technology items and clothing could see some of the biggest price increases due to shortages and supply chain challenges that came from the pandemic.

"They're having to pay for air freight versus shipping cargo in order to get things here on time," said NRF member Katherine Cullen. "Those costs, in terms of actually transporting goods, have been a major concern for many of the retailers we've talked to."

The rise in prices for classroom items comes as families in the region continue to experience even more hardship after the economic downturn last year.

In D.C., Serve Your City plans to help families in need by hosting a backpack donation and giveaway event on August 28.

The group offers virtual tutoring and extracurricular activities to students and also provides food and supplies to dozens of families on a weekly basis.

This year, members hope to give away more than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies after 425 were given out at last year's event.

"The families that are hurting the most have the most pressure on them," said Serve Your City Executive Director Maurice Cook. "With the pandemic and the rising costs, the housing insecurity, and the job insecurity, it’s a very challenging situation.”

As many families continue to navigate through challenges in the area, Cook told WUSA9 on Tuesday that it was important for children in need to have internet access and laptops, as well as other school items, so they could succeed in the classroom.

"People need the basics. Notebooks, pens, pencils, art supplies," he said. "We will give out a thousand backpacks and we’ll have 500 digital devices for lucky families.”

Moving forward, Cook said community members could make a big difference in the lives of children by donating to the effort and making sure children in need could be prepared for the start of school.

"We can get through all of this together and make sure that no one feels they need to carry these burdens on their own," he said. "We have to build the capacity for our families to be able to not only possess the devices and internet access but also truly engage in the technology.”

The Serve Your City and Ward 6 Mutual Aid "Back to School Bash" will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on August 28 at the Eastern Market Metro Plaza.