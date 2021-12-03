‘We are saving lives’ | Navy veteran continues to serve her community after leaving the military

Porsche Williams is baking pies to provide free suicide intervention training for families across the community.

WASHINGTON — In honor of Women’s History Month, we are highlighting incredible women in our community who are making a difference.

Navy veteran Porsche Williams spent several years overseas serving our country. She said nothing could’ve prepared her for the transition back home.

“I came home in 2012 feeling like everything was OK. Thinking I could just go onto the next journey in my life. It wasn’t that simple. The transition was a little rough,” said Williams.

Williams decided to go to therapy and said the decision was not only life-changing, but life-saving.

“I went through therapy and learned the tools and techniques on how to manage the feelings so when they kick up, I can speak up against it immediately,” said Williams.

She started the organization Restore Life Global and is now using those tools to help others in a similar boat.

“Mental health right now is a top priority. Everyone’s mental health has been exacerbated in one way or another due to isolation and the fear from the pandemic,” said Williams.

“Everyone is encountering it, including healthcare workers, firefighters and police officers. Everyday everyone is locked in their homes and they’re not able to get to their groups and things like that so it is a very important topic right now,” said Williams.

Williams said attending these trainings is more important than ever. However, the pandemic has brought additional hurdles from not being able to put on live events to lack of funding.

“I did not want to wait on funding because people’s lives cannot wait any longer. The funding will come but right now my focus is on suicide intervention training skills,” said Williams.

Williams turned to another passion and decided to start baking to raise additional money. She ended up baking enough sweet potato pies to raise more than $4,500 dollars to provide two free trainings for our community.

“It is amazing because the community cares. DC cares about mental health. DC restaurant owners care about the community and they know when they put my pies into their restaurants, 100% of the profits goes towards suicide intervention training skills. We are saving lives,” said Williams.

Williams hosted the first suicide intervention training in mid-March. A second course is scheduled for this April.