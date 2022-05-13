Move, Listen and Learn | An interactive conversation with the American Red Cross

Learning how to manage stress and anxiety, depression and loneliness can help increase heart health.

WASHINGTON — Join WUSA9 Meteorologist Chester Lampkin and the American Red Cross for a community conversation about mental health and emotional wellness on Wednesday, May 18.

Move, Listen and Learn is a free live webinar where experts will talk about how to promote your mental health and emotional wellness, reduce stress and manage heart health.

According to the American Red Cross, mental wellness has been shown to be connected to heart health. Learning how to manage stress and anxiety, depression and loneliness can help increase heart health.

WUSA9 Meteorologist Chester Lampkin will moderate the panel of expert speakers, including Director for Workforce Health at Kaiser Permanente Amy Arnold, Cardiologist at Kaiser Permanente Catherine Campbell, and Psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente Humaira Siddiqi, MD.

