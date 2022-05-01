5 people displaced after major fire rips through home in NE

Fire officials say neighbors in the community helped rescue a dog from the blaze.

WASHINGTON — Five people and a dog are displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Northeast D.C. Sunday morning, officials say.

Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Adams Street Northeast for a fire around 10:20 a.m.

Crews arrived at a detached two-story home fully engulfed in flames at the location. Firefighters immediately began aggressive defensive efforts to knock down the fire.

Officials said the radiating heat from the flames posed a threat to the other homes around in the area.

Additional images from Working Fire on Adams St NE. Cause is currently undetermined. pic.twitter.com/wpOyHyCU9d — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 1, 2022

The fire was extinguished and placed under control. There was also extensive melted siding on the adjacent homes, officials said.

Neighbors in the community assisted with the rescue of a dog from the fire.

Update Working Fire 3000 block Adams St NE. #DCsBravest encountered fire fully engulfing rear of large 2 1/2 story detached frame house with radiant heat threatening homes both sides. Aggressive firefighting efforts have knocked down fire. pic.twitter.com/0n1qRjgIOZ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 1, 2022

Officials say three adults and two children who were displaced as a result of the fire. No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS, told WUSA9 a neighbor was evaluated at the scene for an unrelated medical emergency during the fire, but the individual was not transported.

Update Working Fire 3000 block Adams St NE. Intense radiant heat melted siding on adjacent structures, but #DCsBravest prevented flames from extending inside. Neighbors rescued dog. 3 adults, 2 children & dog displaced. @RedCrossNCGC requested. No injuries. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/bK2CuQhNQE — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 1, 2022

At this time the cause is currently undetermined and will be investigated by the fire marshal.