5 people displaced after major fire rips through home in NE

WASHINGTON — Five people and a dog are displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Northeast D.C. Sunday morning, officials say.
Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Adams Street Northeast for a fire around 10:20 a.m.
Crews arrived at a detached two-story home fully engulfed in flames at the location. Firefighters immediately began aggressive defensive efforts to knock down the fire.
Officials said the radiating heat from the flames posed a threat to the other homes around in the area.
The fire was extinguished and placed under control. There was also extensive melted siding on the adjacent homes, officials said.
Neighbors in the community assisted with the rescue of a dog from the fire.
Officials say three adults and two children who were displaced as a result of the fire. No one was injured in the fire, officials said.
Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS, told WUSA9 a neighbor was evaluated at the scene for an unrelated medical emergency during the fire, but the individual was not transported.
At this time the cause is currently undetermined and will be investigated by the fire marshal.
The American Red Cross is assisting with the displaced individuals.
