'This is a person-to-person profession' | Dr. Monifa McKnight named new Montgomery Co. Public Schools Superintendent

"The first is rebuilding trust within our community," Dr. McKnight said in reference to her top priorities.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Montgomery County Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Monifa McKnight Tuesday morning.

WUSA9 Megan Rivers sat down is Dr. McKnight to discuss what her focus is now that she is no longer the interim superintendent.

McKnight said the first thing she plans on working on is rebuilding trust within the community after the impact of COVID-19 and the stress and instability.

"It's caused our community in so many ways to be very focused in a very individual way," explained McKnight. "Everything about a school system is that you have to think about your neighbor."

She says COVID-19 continues to be a point of concern for students, teachers and staff, and parents.

“There was learning disruption that occurred that has to be remedied in many ways," McKnight said. "We've seen that conflicting with them [students] being ready to learn because there are other needs that need to be met first."

Meet Dr. Monifa McKnight. She's from Orangeburg, SC, .@SCSTATE1896 graduate & now the 1st woman & 2nd Black person to be Superintendent of @MCPS Maryland's largest school district. I asked her what she would say young girls & women who will be looking up to her. @wusa9 @WLTX pic.twitter.com/IdAzqMbyf1 — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) February 9, 2022

Masks have become a big topic of discussion across the state. On Tuesday, Governor Hogan said he plans to lean on state school authorities to relax mask guidelines.

McKnight says there is a lot of discussions to be had with local health officials and county leaders.

Reporter: Do you see a possibility where masks will not be worn in Montgomery County Public Schools?

"As we know, every jurisdiction in the state of Maryland is different and we want to be able to take into consideration where we are as a community and how that fits into the next steps for our school system,” explained McKnight.

As a former teacher herself, McKnight says classes were able to engage in virtual learning because it had to be done. She believes the impact of that time period is being felt now.

"I think it's important for us to remember why we came into this work that does really depend on that teacher-to-student relationship," she said. "That teacher-to-teacher relationship, that helps teacher "A" become better because of the collaboration they do with teacher "B." And that really does require being together. This is a person-to-person profession."

We also talked about teacher & bus driver shortages within the district. .@MCPS has a recruitment team dedicated solely to finding the best people for these roles. .@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/89TXeNyhQq — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) February 9, 2022

This is the first academic school year where SROs were not in Montgomery County High Schools. Earlier this year, a student was shot at Magruder High School.

McKnight said there were benefits to the SRO program but also drawbacks, as is the case with any program in the school system. She said recently the Board of Education was presented with a plan with some adjustments. Some of the changes make it so Community Engagement Officers, otherwise known as CEOs, have the opportunity to connect more frequently with principals.

"Another big component of the change in the program is being intentional about how those CEOs are building relationships into that and establishment of programs with our students in a very proactive manner, like the DARE program," explained McKnight. "And starting with our students and not just interacting with them to manage environments in the secondary schools, but establishing that relationship with elementary, middle, and high. We found success in the school system in having that interaction, that involvement through those programs."

Even with the changes, McKnight says the school system cannot solve all the problems alone. It has to be a collective conversation.