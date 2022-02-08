Gov. Hogan plans to lean on state school authorities to relax mask guidelines

"We're going to ask that they do consider making some changes to that at their meeting this month," Hogan said Tuesday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he plans to lean on state education authorities to loosen up mask requirements in schools, rather than influencing policy through an executive order.

The governor made his intentions known Tuesday as he announced dramatic drops in covid cases and a 95% vaccination rate, which he proclaimed was the highest in the nation.

Currently, the Maryland State Department of Education reviews its mask recommendations to local schools on a monthly basis.

"We're going to ask that they do consider making some changes at their meeting this month," Hogan said.

According to guidelines adopted by the Board last month, masks should be required in schools until 80% of the county population is vaccinated, 80% of the students and staff at a school are vaccinated or if the county’s transmission rate is “low” or “moderate” for 14 consecutive days.

According to state health data, Howard County, Maryland has already surpassed the 80% community vaccination target for two doses, but school authorities are sticking with masks for now, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

"While COVID cases are continuing to decline rapidly, we continue to have indoor masking in place," said Howard County Schools spokesman Brian Bassett in a written statement. "We will continue to evaluate all our COVID mitigation strategies and work with the Howard County Health Department to adjust as we’re able."

More than 95% of Maryland adults have now been vaccinated against COVID-19—another major milestone for one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country.



Details: https://t.co/zO8DGpH31A pic.twitter.com/2n208e7PhV — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 8, 2022

Montgomery County's vaccination rate is closing in at 77%, according to state health data. County school authorities say the end of masking is not yet in clear sight.

“We are still in the beginning stages of getting children between 5 and 11 vaccinated and we have only a little more than 60,000 folks who have opted in for in-school COVID-19 testing," MCPS spokesman Chris Cram said Tuesday: "So the question is when is the right time.”

Prince George's County's vaccination rate is at 62%.

"The Maryland State Board of Education is watching with optimism as COVID-19 metrics improve in the state because our goal has been and continues to be to provide safe in-person instruction," the board wrote in a statement.

Hogan made it clear he will not attempt to lift state school mask guidelines by executive order.