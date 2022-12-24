Prince William County Police need your help in finding missing, endangered man

WOODBRIDGE, Md. — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 20-year-old man whose car was found on Dec. 23.
On Dec. 21, Jose Guerrero was last spotted leaving his home on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m.
Two day later, police found the vehicle Guerrero was driving at the intersection of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road in Woodbridge, Virginia, officials said.
Jose is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances and may need assistance that qualifies him as an endangered, according to police.
Guerrero is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 109 pounds with both brown eyes and hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Guerrero is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or any local police department.
