Police searching for missing Silver Spring teen

Montgomery County investigators are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Mervain Lance Cutler III.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is missing from Silver Spring and Montgomery County Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help to find him. 

According to the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, police are searching for Mervain Lance Cutler III. He was last seen on Monday, July 25, in the 14100 block of Yorkshire Woods Drive. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are not known at this time. 

Cutler III is described as about five feet six inches tall and about 130 pounds. He has brown hair styled in an afro and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. He also has braces.

Anyone with information regarding the boy's whereabouts is asked to call police at (301) 279- 8000 or (240) 773- 5400.

Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

