Police: 13-year-old Maryland girl missing

Police are searching for 13-year-old Jazmyne Mickens from Clarksburg, Maryland.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Have you seen Jazmyne Mickens?

Montgomery County Police Department - Special Victims Investigations Division officers are seeking public assistance in locating Jazmyne Mickens. Officials say that police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Officials say Mickens is a 13-year-old girl from Clarksburg, Maryland and was last seen around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday leaving the 1220 block of Elm Forest Ct.

Police say the girl is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Additionally, she has curly brown hair, freckles and brown eyes. Mickens was last seen wearing a tie-dyed blue t-shirt with 'Boys in the Hood' written, black shorts and no shoes.