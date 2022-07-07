Police: 13-year-old Maryland girl missing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Have you seen Jazmyne Mickens?
Montgomery County Police Department - Special Victims Investigations Division officers are seeking public assistance in locating Jazmyne Mickens. Officials say that police and family are concerned for her well-being.
Officials say Mickens is a 13-year-old girl from Clarksburg, Maryland and was last seen around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday leaving the 1220 block of Elm Forest Ct.
Police say the girl is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Additionally, she has curly brown hair, freckles and brown eyes. Mickens was last seen wearing a tie-dyed blue t-shirt with 'Boys in the Hood' written, black shorts and no shoes.
Officials are asking anyone with information about Mickens disappearance to contact the police at 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.
RELATED: Maryland suspends 'good and substantial' reason for 'wear and carry' gun permits, following Supreme Court ruling
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.