'All eyes on Day Day' | Search continues for missing Prince George's man

Damion Myers was last seen leaving his Fort Washington home on April 14 to grab a bite to eat with a friend.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALDORF, Md. — Fifteen days after a Prince George's man went missing, his loved ones held a vigil outside the place where he was allegedly last seen.

Family and loved ones of Damion Myers gathered in the parking lot of Silver Diner in Waldorf, Maryland Saturday night.

Richard Myers Sr. says that on April 14 his grandson left their Fort Washington home at around 9:15 p.m. in the evening to grab a bite to eat with a friend at the diner.

The Myers family says the friend returned back to Prince George's County, but Damion did not.

"I was close to my grandson, the kid was my heart you know? I just wish he was here," said Myers to WUSA9. He says being at the scene where his grandson was allegedly last seen is difficult, but being home without answers is harder. "I walk down to his room, turn the corner, think I hear him, and I don't. It's been two weeks you know? It's a long time," he added.

The Myers family tells WUSA9 that they asked Damion's friends what happened that night and if he had any information about his whereabouts, but got no information. More than two weeks later, Damion's father, Richard Myers Jr., says they have not received any details, "I don't think I want to talk to him. I don't think my dad wants to talk to him," he said.

The missing persons flyer has been shared hundreds of times on various social media platforms. His family says they held the vigil to to raise awareness about the case as Prince George's County Police continues their ongoing investigation into the disappearance.

Police shared little details about their search, but confirmed to WUSA9 that their homicide unit has joined the investigation.

Damian's father says they are not losing hope.

"Keep the prayers coming. Keep your eyes open. Continue sharing whatever you can on social media platforms," said Myers Jr.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.