Homicide unit now investigating Prince George's man's disappearance

Damion Myers's family said the 20-year-old left their home around 9:15 p.m. on April 14.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A young Prince George’s County man has not been heard from in 10 days and now homicide detectives are actively investigating his case.

Myers’s grandfather, Richard Myers Sr., said Damion told them he was driving to the Silver Diner in Waldorf to get something to eat with his friend.

But Myers Sr. said the friend came back to Prince George’s County without Damion.

“I haven't talked to him since he left here," he said.

Myers Sr. said the friend has refused to answer any questions about Damion’s possible whereabouts since the Fort Washington man went missing.

"We asked him questions and everything was, ‘I don't know. I don't know. I don't know,'" he said.

The Prince George's County Police Department isn’t sharing many details about its investigation into Damion’s whereabouts, currently, since their case is still ongoing. However, the department did share that its homicide unit is now helping with the investigation.

Damion’s father, Richard Myers Jr., described the entire situation as a “nightmare” for his family.

"Love on your kids,” he said. “Love on your kids, as much as you can, because you never know."

On Saturday, the Myers family said it plans to hold a candlelight vigil in the Silver Diner parking lot in Waldorf. The vigil, which will happen at 8 p.m. at 3081 Festival Way, is meant to bring awareness to Damion’s disappearance. The family has asked everyone who attends to wear black.