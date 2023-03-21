DC Police identify woman found dead in trash can

Yvette Spencer had previously been reported missing just days before her body was found, according to a tweet from MPD.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a trash can in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon.

According to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1600 block of 27th Street just before 4:45 p.m. on March 20.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a groundskeeper on the property had found a Black woman dead inside a trash can near the back of the building.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived to take the body in for an autopsy. The woman has since been identified as 59-year-old Yvette Spencer.

#MissingPerson 59-year-old Yvette Spencer, who was last seen in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast, on Friday, March 17, 2023.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411 pic.twitter.com/CcTkjnberc — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 18, 2023

There is no word on how Spencer may have died at this time.

Police are investing the cause of death in this case. Spencer's death has not yet been ruled a homicide, but homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

Anyone with further information is urged to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

