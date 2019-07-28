WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Southeast, D.C.

Lavarus Blacknell was last seen in the 1400 block of Cedar St., Southeast on Wednesday, a missing persons report said.

Police described Blacknell as a black male with a medium complexion. He's 5-foot-3, weighs 102 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a black shirt and green tennis shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blacknell to call (202) 727-9099.

