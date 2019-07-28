WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a missing 80-year-old man from Northeast, D.C.

Ralph Miller was last seen in the 300 block of Bryant Street, Northeast on Saturday, a missing persons report said.

Miller is described as a black male who's between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9. He's 180 lbs, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Miller was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, khaki pants and black and gray shoes. Police said Miller might need medication.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miller to call (202) 727-9099.

