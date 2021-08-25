Police: Man shot, killed in Landover

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Landover area Wednesday night.
According to a tweet from Prince George's County Police, the shooting happened just before 8:15 p.m. near Kent Village Drive and East Lombard Street.
When officers arrived they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say the man died at the scene.
Detectives are working to find out any possible suspects or motives behind the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
