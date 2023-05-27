Police investigating death of woman found in Hagerstown City Park as homicide

The 37-year-old Hagerstown native was found inside a stone alcove beneath the porch of the house, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — A woman was found dead under a porch of the Jonathan Hager House early Friday morning in Hagerstown, Maryland, authorities said.

Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the Hager House in Hagerstown City Park for a report of a deceased person around 5:50 a.m., according to a release.

The 37-year-old Hagerstown native was found inside a stone alcove beneath the porch of the house, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the woman was known to sleep at the location.

The woman and suspect likely knew each other, police said. Her name is not being released until the next of kin has been notified.

The Hager House was closed to the public Friday but was reopened as scheduled Saturday, a Facebook account associated with the Hager House said in a post.

Police are not releasing any further details, including how she died, in order to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” Hagerstown Police said in a statement.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.