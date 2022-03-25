Charles County Public Schools coach arrested for sex crimes against students

Daylin Roy Davis was investigated in another state years before he was hired in Charles County, but the school district says he passed all background checks.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office says Westlake High School instructional assistant Daylin Roy Davis had criminal sexual contact two students over the past several months on school property.

Wednesday, the 27-year-old was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes, including sexual solicitation of a minor.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D. said the school has fired Davis, credited students for coming forward with information, apologized to those affected by the allegations and said in part:

"The conduct of one person does not define our organization."

But, this is not the first time a Charles County Public Schools employee has been charged with sex crimes against students.

"I put my hands in my head and it was like, 'not again,'" said Deron Tros,s who is a father of two Charles County graduates and a candidate for the Board of Education.

In the past five years five employees have faced sex crime charges. The most high profile case being Carlos Bell who, in 2018, pleaded guilty to crimes against more than 40 victims.

"Charles County has a wonderful school system. Let's just put that out. I'm not bashing our school system," said Tross. "But we have to do a better job of protecting our kids."

Mineral County, WV sheriff's office confirms it investigated Davis in 2016 but Charles County, MD public schools says he passed background checks - now charged with sex crimes against students. The 5th CCPS employee in 5 yrs to face criminal sex charges involving students.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/8nrksoav9h — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) March 25, 2022

In this most recent case, the Mineral County Sheriff's Department in West Virginia said it investigated Davis in 2016 but, Thursday, could not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

Charles County Public Schools said in a letter to parents Davis passed both Maryland and FBI background checks.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says its investigation is ongoing and investigators believe there could be more victims. They are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Davis to call Detective Singh at 301-609-6471.