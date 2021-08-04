Mosquitos with West Nile virus found in parts of Prince George's County, officials say

The Maryland Department of Agriculture sprayed for mosquitos in some parts of the county on Tuesday.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — West Nile virus has been detected in some parts of Prince George's County, according to Maryland agriculture and health officials.

On Tuesday, Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) expanded mosquito control for impacted areas in parts of Bladensburg, Bowie North, Capitol Heights, Greenvale, Landover, Landover Hills, Seat Pleasant, and Woodlawn.

Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes happened Tuesday evening within a one-mile radius of the following three intersections:

Collington Road and John Hanson Highway (Route 50)

Hill Road and Seat Pleasant Drive

Emerson Street and 56th Place

Public Notice: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity in Prince George’s County (Tuesday Evening, August 3)



While not all mosquitoes carry diseases, MDA suggests that residents take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites. These measures include:

Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing

Wear insect repellents according to product labels

Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water

Remove or empty all water-holding containers

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.