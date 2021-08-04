Mosquitos with West Nile virus found in parts of Prince George's County, officials say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — West Nile virus has been detected in some parts of Prince George's County, according to Maryland agriculture and health officials.
On Tuesday, Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) expanded mosquito control for impacted areas in parts of Bladensburg, Bowie North, Capitol Heights, Greenvale, Landover, Landover Hills, Seat Pleasant, and Woodlawn.
Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes happened Tuesday evening within a one-mile radius of the following three intersections:
- Collington Road and John Hanson Highway (Route 50)
- Hill Road and Seat Pleasant Drive
- Emerson Street and 56th Place
While not all mosquitoes carry diseases, MDA suggests that residents take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites. These measures include:
- Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing
- Wear insect repellents according to product labels
- Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)
- Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables
- Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water
- Remove or empty all water-holding containers
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.
There are no vaccines for the West Nile virus. Most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick. About one in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to the CDC.
