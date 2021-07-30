Mysterious bug bites baffle Arlington residents, health officials

Experts are not 100% sure what's causing these bites, but their prime suspect is a cicada egg-eating mite.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Cicadas are long gone, but their eggs may have indirectly left us with just one more surprise in the form of annoying, itchy bug bites.

The mysterious bites first became a social media phenomenon on July 25 when a member of the Facebook group Arlington Neighbors Helping Each Other Through COVID-19 posted to the page asking fellow Arlington residents whether anyone else had been suffering from bug bites that are itchier and last longer than mosquito bites.

Since then, over 200 users have commented on the thread, with many sharing stories of urgent care visits to treat their irksome rashes. Now, the community has zeroed in on a prime suspect: a cicada-egg eating mite known as pyemotes.

Local health officials say they are aware of the outbreak but have not been able to definitively confirm with WUSA that the uptick in these bites are directly related to the mites. However, a 2008 report from the website U.S. Pharmacists linked a cicada cycle in Chicago to an outbreak of similar bites caused by these mites.

Cicadas lay their eggs in the branches of woody plants and trees, which provide a perfect feeding ground for the pyemotes that also tend to start their life cycles on these types of plants, most commonly oak trees, according to the U.S. Pharmacists report.

"[Pyemotes] must be very happy with their food supply at the moment," wrote Kurt Larrick, the assistant director of Arlington County's Department of Human Services, in an email.

On Facebook, residents in and around Arlington have warned others that these bites are more irritable than other bug bites.

"I am a mosquito magnet and usually swell up pretty badly, but I haven’t experienced anything close to this in years," commented one Facebook user.

Others on the thread seem to agree with the mite hypothesis after realizing the bites were not caused by other insects that cause similar reactions.

"This is exactly what my wife and I have been experiencing," wrote another user on the thread. "We thought we had bedbugs but the exterminator said there was no evidence of them."

According to U.S. Pharmacists, skin reactions from pyemotes typically appear 10 to 28 hours after the initial bite. Like mosquito bites, the skin surrounding the bite tends to swell into a raised bump, but a pyemote bite will last longer and be more uncomfortable as the mite burrows underneath the skin.

The bites are not dangerous to humans, and swelling tends to go down after 10 to 14 days, according to U.S. Pharmacists. However, a secondary infection could arise from scratching or picking at the inflammation, and patients should consult doctors if they develop a fever, chills or increasing pain around the bite.

Patients should also consult a doctor if the bite develops a red ring around the initial rash, which is a sign of a Lyme disease-carrying tick bite.