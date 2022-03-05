Prince George's County Executive makes suprise gubernatorial endorsement for Wes More

Angela Alsobrooks announced her pick for Maryland's next governor, saying, "All roads run through Prince George's County."

Wes Moore, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Maryland, received a high profile endorsement Saturday when opening a new field office for his campaign in Upper Marlboro.

In a blow to former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker — who, for the second time, is running for governor — current County Executive Angela Alsobrook made a surprise appearance at Moore's event, announcing her support for the candidate.

“I believe that Wes Moore is the leader that we need in this moment, and I fully support his effort to be our next Governor,” a statement from Alsobrooks says.

Moore is among 10 Democrats vying for the nomination to become governor. The crowded field consists of several establishment candidates including Baker, who served two terms as Prince George's county executive, along with former chair of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez, former U.S. Education Secretary John King and current state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Born in Takoma Park, this is Moore's first run for political office. He's a New York Times best-selling author, combat veteran, Rhodes Scholar, and former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation.

Alsobrook's endorsement is Moore's the second endorsement from a county executive in Maryland. She stood alongside Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) who, according to the Washington Post, endorsed Moore six months ago.

Alsobrooks said Moore is the candidate she'd trust to lead her family "to make the tough decision in the midnight hour."

"Prince George's County is, and this is by not by way of exaggeration, it's the crown jewel of Maryland," Alsobrooks said. "And let me be clear, no one gets to the governor's mansion except that they come through Prince George's County. All roads run through Prince George's County."

I could not be more honored to receive the support of @CEXAlsobrooks! We are going to work together to support families in Gorgeous Prince George’s and across Maryland now and for years to come. #MooreForMaryland #MDPolitics #MDGov #Moorementum pic.twitter.com/GcD9yrLG2J — Wes Moore for Maryland Governor (@iamwesmoore) March 5, 2022

Moore thanked Alsobrooks for her support calling her a "“fierce fighter for Prince Georgians."

He said in a statement, “We are going to campaign hard together and I am eager to work with her to support families in Gorgeous Prince George’s and across Maryland now and for years to come.”

Prince George's County is the second most populous county in Maryland in Maryland. Alsobrook's endorsement is a likely blow to Baker, who is trying for the second time to win the Democratic nominee for governor of Maryland.

According to the Post, Baker has been endorsed by 11 Prince George's County Councilmembers and "took in about $128,000 from October to January, and listed $63,000 as cash on hand."

Also joining Moore at the event was his running mate, and candidate lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller, along with other community leaders such as Bowie Mayor Pro Tem and Councilmember Adrian Boafo, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy, State Sen. Obie Patterson (District 26) and State Del. Nicole William (District 22).

Moore has raised $4 million, the Post reports, from April to January, which is the largest cash on hand for any candidates in the field.