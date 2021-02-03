x
Police: Suspects ram pick-up truck into Waldorf gun store to steal firearms

Police say the suspects were able to steal nearly 10 firearms sold at the store.

WALDORF, Md. — Two suspects drove a large pick-up truck through a sporting goods store in Waldorf to steal firearms early Tuesday morning, Charles County Sheriff's Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at a Fred's Outdoors gun store located on the 2800 block of Crain Highway, police said.

Officers quickly responded to the scene after a 9-1-1 call that an alarm sounded off at the store. When police arrived at the scene, the suspects were already gone. A Charles County Public Information Officer told WUSA9 that it likely only took a couple of minutes from when the alarm sounded to the officers' arrival for the suspects to get in and get out since there was a small delay between the alarm and the emergency call.

At the scene, police said they learned at least two suspects used a pick-truck to break through several layers of security and a large fence to get to the weapons.

Police said the suspects were able to steal nearly 10 firearms sold at the store.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, Charles County Sheriff's Department officers were at the scene of the robbery investigating.

This story is still developing. WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

