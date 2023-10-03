Two people hospitalized after crash in Rockville, Maryland

Some lanes have been blocked as detectives investigate.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two people were taken to an area hospital on Saturday to be treated for their injuries following a collision in Rockville, Maryland.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating the crash involving two vehicles that occurred on N. Stone Street Avenue, near Howard Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Initially, it was reported that two people were trapped inside one of the cars involved in the wreck.

Those two people have since been extricated and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Some lanes of travel remain blocked to traffic as detectives investigate.

Police have not identified the victims in this collision nor anyone else involved.

Detectives are working to determine what factors led up to the collision.

