Sheriff: Suspected drunk driver hits deputy's patrol car conducting a separate DUI investigation in Loudoun County

ASHBURN, Va. — A 24-year-old man under the influence was arrested after he hit a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputy inside his patrol car conducting a separate DUI investigation, authorities said.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop on a 'suspected driver under the influence driver' in the area of Route 7 (east) at the ramp to 28 South around 1:18 a.m. in Ashburn, Virginia,

At 2 a.m., while deputies were conducting their investigation, a driver inside a car crashed into one of the patrol cruisers with the deputy inside, causing significant damage, the sheriff's office said.

“This incident highlights the dangers our deputies face every day,” said Sheriff Mike Chapman. “This could have ended tragically, and we are thankful that both the deputy and the driver were not injured.”

The driver, Christian A. Freeman, 24, of Herndon, was found to be under the influenced and was arrested, authorities said. The deputy’s emergency equipment on his patrol vehicle was active at the time of the crash.

The deputy inside the striking car and the driver were not injured. The identity of the deputy was not immediately released.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the initial traffic stop, Steven A. Hall, 31, of Ashburn, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Hall was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on a $2,500 unsecured bond.