Tik Tok videos help bring families together during coronavirus pandemic

The social media app Tik Tok has begun reaching beyond generation Z and appealing to the entire family.

BALTIMORE — Whether users are showing off their dance moves, sharing recipes, revealing life hacks, or doing a prank, the social media app Tik Tok has begun reaching beyond Generation Z and appealing to the entire family.

The Bevans family of eight is using Tik Tok during current stay at home orders to bring them closer together.

The Baltimore family has done several of the dance challenges features on the app.

"Of course, I’m going to do it wrong and they’re going to say, 'No, so it's like this,'" Cheri Bevans laughed.

Cheri and Marcus Bevans said they both enjoy dancing and learning new things despite the generational differences.

The family has spent more time together than normal during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Tik Tok practices and video shoots have become fun activities.

"Being able to have some uninterrupted time is great because when you have as many people as we do in the family, it makes it difficult to always get together at the same time," Marcus Bevans said.

The time the Bevans family spends together making videos is even more special because Cheri Bevans is a nurse serving on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm just concerned when I come back home that I do everything properly so that they are not exposed to anything," Cheri Bevans explained