The Bachelor-inspired virtual dating experience to help DC residents find love

A D.C. event planning company is launching a new way for singles to meet people while stay at home orders are in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. event planning company is launching a new way for singles to meet people while stay at home orders are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The experience is called ‘Digital Bachelor: D.C. Quarantine Edition’ -- based off the reality dating TV show phenomenon that revolves around a single bachelor and a group of romantic interests.

"We are doing the best we can to mimic ‘The Bachelor’ but making it hyper local," said Beth Cormack, managing partner with JBC Events.

The event planning company is launching the local online dating experience, based off the popular show, on May 17.

"We are on the hunt for D.C.'s most eligible bachelor," Cormack said. "(We're) definitely looking for someone who is charismatic, obviously good looking -- not just physically -- but overall a wonderful person to be around that's attractive both physically, mentally and emotionally."

Twenty women in the D.C. area will be chosen to go on a series of virtual Zoom dates with a local eligible bachelor.

The "season" will last three weeks, and the contestants will be eliminated one by one in digital elimination ceremonies.

"The eliminations are going to be aired live. There's going to be a giant Zoom session. The bachelor, instead of saying, 'Will you accept this rose?', he’s going to say, 'Will you accept this socially distant Zoom meeting?' And (then, he'll) go through all the contestants and people will be eliminated," Cormack explained.

The audience will get access to watch recorded dates, one-on-one Q and A sessions with the bachelor and contestants, and have a front row seat to any drama behind the scenes.

"Everything that they talk about in the What's App group, or in our private conversations -- that’s all fair game to be posted on the group," Cormack said.

Cormack has had success with launching a similar experience called "DC Is Blind” -- based off the popular Netflix dating show called "Love Is Blind," where singles do not see each other until they decide to be in a relationship.

If you are interested in being a contestant on the Digital Bachelor, applicants have until Mother’s Day to apply.