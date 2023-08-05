Victim in critical condition after targeted attack in Hagerstown

Detectives say it is believed the victim and suspect were known to one another.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A victim in critical condition was air-lifted to an area hospital early Saturday morning after being attacked in Hagerstown.

Police believe the attack was targeted.

At 3:57 a.m., officers of the Hagerstown Police Department responded to 54 Devonshire Road in reference to a victim that was assaulted with a hammer.

At the scene, investigators discovered that the victim had been shot.

Police say the victim was then flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where they remain in critical condition.

It is believed the attack was targeted, and the victim and suspect were known to one another.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or persons of interest in this attack.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. Ben Lyncha at 301-790-3700.

