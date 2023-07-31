Jury finds Maryland man guilty of stabbing attack on Anacostia Metro platform

Darrell Jones was shot by a Metro Transit Police officer following the stabbing last year.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man is awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty of assault with intent to kill for stabbing a man last year at the Anacostia Metro Station. Darrell Jones, of Beltsville, stabbed the man nine times before he was shot by a responding Metro Transit Police (MTPD) officer.

The incident happened on April 7, 2022, just before 7 p.m. That's when Jones, 49, arrived at the Metro station with his friend, Wayne Pitt. According to the government’s evidence, the two men were intoxicated, and spent more than an hour on the Metro station platform. While there, Jones pulled out a folding knife from his pocket and began attacking Pitt. Jones got Pitt onto his back and swung the knife at him more than 20 times. Pitt was stabbed nine times in the chest, sternum, abdomen and hand, suffering a punctured lung and numerous deep wounds that required immediate surgery, according to prosecutors.

An MTPD officer arrived on scene, drew his weapon, and demanded that Jones drop the knife. Jones tried to run from the officer, and then turned and cocked back his arm with the knife, as if to throw it in the direction of the officer. The officer shot Jones once.