Here's your chance to name Takoma Park's new electric street sweeper

Contest winners will also get to ride the new EV sweeper during the Fourth of July parade in Takoma Park.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Takoma Park is bringing a new green vehicle to clean up its streets. Now, the city needs your help to name the EV street sweeper. Calling all Sweepy McSweepface fans.

The naming contest is now underway and runs through May 19. Names and illustrations can be submitted through the city's website, email, the city's social media pages. No more than five names can be submitted per person, the city said.

In addition to having the winning name put on the sweeper, the contest winner will have the opportunity to ride the sweeper during the city's Fourth of July parade.

RAVO 5 Series electric sweeper replaces the diesel-powered sweeper. City leaders say the as-yet-unnamed sweeper will reduce the Takoma Park's use of fuel by 700 gallons per year, cutting the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 3%. The city’s electricity source is 100% renewable through a combination of onsite solar and the purchase of renewable energy credits.

Street sweeper noise will also be reduced because the new EV sweeper runs on a much quieter engine.

Takoma Park operates the sweeper from March through October, with the goal of sweeping each street at least twice a month. Additionally, the city uses the sweeper to clean up salt and sand used after snow and ice events to reduce the pollution of the area streams.