VERIFY | Yes, spotted lanternflies will be worse than usual this year

'The Bug Guy' explains why the invasive species got a boost from the weather this year that could result in havoc for plants and trees

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Spotted lanternflies are hatching once again, renewing worries that the invasive insect species will damage our forests, gardens, and vineyards.

As one person on Twitter put it: “The war is on.” But is the lanternfly army extra strong this year?

THE QUESTION

Are we likely to see an above-average population of spotted lanternflies this season?

THE SOURCES

Michael Raupp, professor emeritus of entomology at the University of Maryland

THE ANSWER

Yes, we are likely to experience a worse-than-usual spotted lanternfly season.

WHAT WE FOUND

Spotted lanternflies are expected to pose an even bigger threat than usual to plant life and agriculture in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Spotted lanternflies have been spreading in the United States for almost a decade. According to Cornell University, they hatch in the late spring, mature by the fall, and lay eggs until the first winter freeze.

The bugs and their eggs can hitch a ride on almost any outdoor surface, which is why they show up in new areas every year.

According to Raupp, known as "The Bug Guy," 2023 will be particularly bad.

“We expect to have another bump of spotted lanternfly this year, no doubt about it,” Raupp said.

Raupp explained that, since we did not experience many extended freezes, more lanternflies survived the winter than usual. Combined with the fact that their population has grown steadily since they were first discovered in the U.S. in 2014, Raupp believes the insects will be plentiful this summer.