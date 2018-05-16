Multiple water rescues have taken place after severe flooding in Frederick County, Md. A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued.

Slow-moving severe thunderstorms have dropped, in some cases, more than four inches of rain in a 3 hour period in the heart of Frederick.

Market St. in downtown Frederick is flooded and impassable. Carroll Creek, which runs right through downtown Frederick, is well out of its banks.

Up to 6 inches of rain floods parts of Frederick, Md. Knoxville, Md. 01 / 05 Knoxville, Md. 01 / 05

Swift water rescue teams have been activated to rescue stranded motorists. They’re taking rescued civilians to a nearby Taco Bell parking lot.

The Brunswick area has also been hard hit with flooding. Route 340 in Knoxville, Md. is also underwater.

Travel in Frederick on Tuesday night is highly discouraged. A flash flood warning has been activated through 11:45 p.m.

