LIVE
71
Washington, DC
Washington Weather Summary: 71 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
First Alert Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Futurecasts
Closings & Delays
Submit a Storm Report
Knowing Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Call
Weather Blogs
Traffic
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Redskins
High School Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NCAA
Olympics
Shows
Get Up DC
Great Day Washington
Off Script
Features
Consumer News
Contests
DC News
DEALBOSS
DIY
Entertainment Tonight
Family Health
Food
Heart Health
Heartlove
If My Parents Only Knew
Impact
Magnify Money
March For Our Lives
Maryland News
Bring them Home
Open Road
Recipes
Royal Watch
Service Dog
Underrides
Virginia News
Verify
Vote Now
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Your Take
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Radar East
Radar 120
Radar Beach
Radar Beltway
Radar Mountain
Radar North
Radar South
Radar West
Local News
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Follow storms as they roll over DC
WEATHER
Updated:
11 minutes ago
Resident says videos show improper stop, searches by DC police
DC
Updated:
26 minutes ago
MS-13 gang abduction, killing in Woodbridge was completely random, police say
PRINCE-WILLIAM-COUNTY
Updated:
3 hours ago
Md. Democratic governor candidate Kevin Kamenetz dies
MARYLAND
Updated:
3 hours ago
Warehouse fire continues to burn overnight, impacting Red line
DC
Updated:
3 hours ago
Teen killed in Southeast, DC triple shooting
LOCAL
Off-duty officer shoots, kills man in NE DC
DC
Fairfax, Va. man greeted by Trump after being released from North Korea
VIRGINIA
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Follow storms as they roll over DC
Follow the storms as they roll over the DC area.
WEATHER
Updated:
11 minutes ago
Play
Showers and storms Thursday, some strong to severe
Yellow Weather Alert Thursday for showers and T-storms, some could contain gusty winds and hail. Critical Time: 1 PM to 6 PM
WEATHER
Updated:
26 minutes ago
Play
Reporter Hilary Lane reflects on service trip to Houston 8 months after Hurricane Harvey
Hilary Lane headed to Houston to pitch-in with 17 other volunteers from across the country.
LOCAL
Featured Galleries
PHOTOS: Winter storm on first day of spring
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Animal rescues during Harvey
HARVEY
Hurricane Harvey causes massive flooding in Houston area
HURRICANE-HARVEY
Here we snow again
NEWS
Check It Out: Frozen Waterfalls At Hanging Rock State Park
LOCAL
First snowfall of 2018
WEATHER
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.