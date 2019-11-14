WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Police said the man labeled as Potomac River Rapist has been arrested.

The last known victim to the suspect was 29-year-old Christine Mirzayan. She was a National Academy of Sciences intern who was walking home from a cookout in Georgetown on August 1, 1998 but she never made it home.

Two witnesses eventually told police they saw her walking along a dark road and noticed a man following her.

According to police, the witnesses assisted them with a sketch of the man which was age-enhanced and was being used to assist in his arrest.

Officials believe the suspect attacked at least eight other women before attacking Mirzayan. His DNA was linked to seven of nine of the crimes.

Captain David Gillespie of Montgomery County Police Department said most of the assaults followed a similar pattern wit the suspect using a "blitz attack and surprising his victims with force."

The FBI issued a release in December 2011 asking the community to assist in finding the 'murderer and serial rapist'.

Police have not said when and where the suspect was arrested.

press conference is expected to happen on Thursday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Police.

