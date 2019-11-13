WASHINGTON — Gaithersburg Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on Saturday.

Authorities said they were called to a paved footpath on Longdraft Road near Clopper Lake around 6:32 p.m. The investigation by detectives determined that the woman was on the path when the suspect pulled her into the woods, sexually assaulted her and then fled.

A witness who was on the path heard the victim scream and came to her aid. The suspect is described as a 30-year-old black male around 6-feet tall, wearing a black baseball cap, black sweatpants and sweatshirt, and white shoes. He is also described as having a large scar on his face going from his upper cheekbone to his mouth.

Police are urging anyone who has any information about the suspect or the assault to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to their line that leads to an arrest and/or indictment for this crime.

