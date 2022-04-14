Police: 8-month-old hospitalized in Waldorf shooting

Investigators in Charles County say a man pulled a gun and fired at a woman holding a baby in an apartment.

WALDORF, Md. — An 8-month-old baby is in the hospital after being shot in the hand, according to authorities in Charles County.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in the Waldorf area, according to Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A preliminary investigation found that a man knocked on a door of an apartment there, and a woman holding a baby answered.

Richardson said the man got angry pulled a gun and fired a shot. The round struck the 8-month-old in the hand. No one else was injured, according to the sheriff's office. The baby was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter in this case. They believe the suspect is known to someone in the apartment, but are still working to identify the man, Richardson said. They are still working to determine what exactly led up to the man firing on the woman and baby.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and Charles County Sheriff's deputies have not released any additional information.