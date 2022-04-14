x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Police: 8-month-old hospitalized in Waldorf shooting

Investigators in Charles County say a man pulled a gun and fired at a woman holding a baby in an apartment.

More Videos

WALDORF, Md. — An 8-month-old baby is in the hospital after being shot in the hand, according to authorities in Charles County.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in the Waldorf area, according to Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A preliminary investigation found that a man knocked on a door of an apartment there, and a woman holding a baby answered.

Richardson said the man got angry pulled a gun and fired a shot. The round struck the 8-month-old in the hand. No one else was injured, according to the sheriff's office. The baby was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter in this case. They believe the suspect is known to someone in the apartment, but are still working to identify the man, Richardson said. They are still working to determine what exactly led up to the man firing on the woman and baby.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and Charles County Sheriff's deputies have not released any additional information.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Charles County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

RELATED: 'We have more babies being murdered' | Grandmother of 15-year-old murdered in DC calls for more action from Mayor Bowser and Police

RELATED: Police investigate shooting, teenage girl injured

RELATED: Dogs stolen at gunpoint from two owners in DC, police say

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.