Small earthquake shakes part of DC region overnight

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Howard County.

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it?

A small earthquake was reported in Howard County early Wednesday morning by the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Center.

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey's website, the 2.1 magnitude quake occurred in Clarksville, Maryland, around 2:21 a.m.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the quake, and WUSA9 has not received any information what damage the quake did.

A magnitude 2 earthquake is small. According to the USGS, a small earthquake nearby will feel like a small sharp jolt followed by a few stronger sharp shakes that pass quickly. A small earthquake far away may not be felt at all.

Earthquakes are relatively rare in Maryland, and the Maryland Geological Survey says Marylanders are more likely to feel earthquakes in neighboring states than one in Maryland.

The last earthquake that registered above a 2 on the Richter scale in Maryland happened in 2010, when a 3.4 magnitude quake rattled the Germantown area, according to Maryland Geological Survey data. That 2010 quake may have been the largest quake on record in the state going all the way back to 1758, when a 3.5 magnitude quake was reported, the data shows.